EDWARDSVILLE — Andrea L. Secor, 49, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 2:07 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 29, 1970, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Thad Buckey of Edwardsville, and Karen (Scheer) Buckey of St. Louis. Andrea married Tad L. Secor on Nov. 20, 1994, in St. Louis, he survives. She is also survived by three daughters, Tatum, Tess, & Juliet Scor, all of Edwardsville; two sisters, April Long of Minnesota, Janel Ellsworth & husband Kurt of Edwardsville; a half-brother, John Michael Buckey of Edwardsville; and a half-sister Crystal Buckey of Kirkwood, Missouri. Andrea was active in the Christian Faith.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, Illinois. A memorial service will be held at the Community Christian Church in Alton, Illinois, with Rev. David Burger officiating. The family request memorials to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health). Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com