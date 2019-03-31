Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Klobnak.

Ann L. Klobnak

Ann L. Klobnak, 91, of Glen Carbon, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital from spinal injuries sustained in a fall.

She was born on May 25, 1927 to Joseph E. and Amerson (Christison) Day, in Evansville, Indiana. Ann grew up in Chicago and graduated from Hyde Park High School. She attended Northwestern University. She met her late husband, Joseph T. Klobnak while he was serving in the U.S. Navy during WW II. They were married on Sept. 4, 1949 at Second Presbyterian Church in Chicago. The couple moved to Edwardsville where they raised their family. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for more than 70 years and was a member of the Ladies Aid, Dorcas Society, PTL, and served as a room mother at Trinity Lutheran School where she supported all her children's activities.

Ann was loved and cherished by her family and many friends and was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan. She is survived by five children, John (Valerie) Klobnak of Creve Coeur, Tim (Sue) Klobnak, of St. Charles, Cheryl (Dave) Dinwoodie, of College Station, Texas, Bruce (Jenny) Klobnak, Maryville, and Lori St. John, of Collinsville. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Christi Bilyeu, Tim Klobnak, Jr., Jenna LaPlante, Brett Gillihan, Anna Dinwoodie, Andrew Dinwoodie, Lauren St. John, Emma Aylward Klobnak, Makinsi Klobnak and four great-grandchildren Alenah Bilyeu, Lucas LaPlante, Elizabeth Bilyeu and Wyatt LaPlante.

Ann was also preceded in death by three brothers, John Day, Joseph Day, and Donald Day; and seven sisters, Beatrice Day, Geraldine Donato, Madeline Day, Catherine Modica, Betty LaSusa, Helen Misluck and Marilyn Bennett. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews who loved her as the last member of the extended Day family; and two sisters-in-laws, Shirley Leitner and Eileen Day.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville with Rev. John Shank officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.

