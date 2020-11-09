1/1
Anna Pellock
EDWARDSVILLE — Anna Pellock, 91, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died at St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at 3:05 a.m.



She was born June 28, 1929, in Benld, Illinois, to Anton Kasich & Mary (Pregon) Kasich.



She married Alex Pellock on Nov. 17, 1951 in Benld.



She was a homemaker.



Anna was a member of the Home Extension of Glen Carbon, Illinois.



She is survived by her sons, Steve (Connie) Pellock of Highland, Illinois, Michael (Amber Boyles-Pellock) Pellock of Edwardsville, and Alex (Beth) Pellock of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Brooke, Matthew, Anthony, Colin, Samuel, Megan, and Grace; great-grandchild, Mollie Pellock; and brother, William Kasich of Litchfield, Illinois.



Anna was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; and brother, Michael Kasich.



Private family services will be held. A video stream of the service will be available.



A memorial lunch will be held at a later date.



Burial will be at Holy Dormition Cemetery, Benld.



Memorials are suggested to Madison County Association for Home Community Education or Optimist International Foundation.



Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.



Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Nov. 9, 2020.
