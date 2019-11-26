EDWARDSVILLE— Ann Jane Cook, 97 of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Collinsville, Illinois, born May 11, 1922, in Collinsville passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Ann was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Collinsville. She was a member of the Collinsville American Legion Post 365 Auxiliary and a charter member of the Post 5691 Auxiliary.

She was a former girl scout leader and den mother. She worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" for McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft during World War II. Ann helped build airplanes and took great pride in supporting and replacing the male workers who were fighting in the war. Ann was very intelligent and a life-long learner. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, and excelled in History and Geography questions. At 97-1/2 she could name every state capitol and recite the entire Gettysburg Address by memory, She and her husband, Mervil, traveled the world after he retired. She was active in her children's lives and welcomed all their friends into her home; and she enjoyed being with her grandchildren, and was so proud of all of them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ferdinand and Anna (nee Kolm)Boeser; her husband, Mervil Jackson Cook, whom she married on Aug. 30, 1941; 6 brothers, August "Gus", Leonard "Teddy", Frank, Bill, Emil, and Patrick Boeser; and 3 sisters, Florence Schiber, Beatrice Freitag, and Bertha Harber.

She is survived by a son, Michael Cook of Morro Bay, California; three daughters, Pamela and Patricia Cook of Edwardsville and Mary Kay (Steven) Vick of Alhambra, Illinois; six grandchildren, Julie Cook, Todd (Debi) Cook, Jennifer (Preston) Royer, Randy Shinn, Adam Vick, Stephanie (Alex) Pruett; six great-grandchildren, Ricky, Maria, and Kayla Coca, Meghan and Mallie Royer, and

Holly Bollman; two great-great-grandchildren, Conrad and Winston Reifschneider; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, immediately followed by a memorial service at Noon with Father John Beveridge officiating.

Memorial donations may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or Madison County Humane Society.

Condolences may be expressed at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.