Anne E. Russo

Anne E. Russo, 83, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Friday, May 24, 2019 with family beside her at University Care Center. Heartland Hospice helped support her peaceful passing.

Born on Oct. 12, 1935 in Ithaca, New York, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Bernice (Keibler) Eustance.

She graduated from Goucher College, Baltimore Maryland in 1955 with a bachelor of arts degree. While serving the public at the McKim home for delinquent youth in Baltimore, she met her future (former) husband, J. Robert Russo, now of Edwardsville.

She is survived by her former husband Bob and their three sons, Mark Russo of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Andrew Russo and his wife Suganya Dhanamitt of Edwardsville, and Richard Russo of Edwardsville. Her grandson Whitley Ray Russo, and her brother John W. Eustance, preceded her in death. Survivors also include her brother's wife, Nancy G. Eustance of Hamilton, New York; her sister Kathryn Kern and her husband William, of Huddleston, Virginia; a great-granddaughter, Avery Notorangelo; six grandchildren, Sophia Notorangelo of St. Louis, Kathryn of Indianapolis, Indiana, Anna of Philadelphia, Benjamin of Edwardsville, Guy of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jane Russo of Washington, DC. Many beloved nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews, daughters-in-law and extended family and siblings of her sons added richness to her life.

Anne worked at Lovejoy Library of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and at the Edwardsville Public Library. Anne enjoyed card games, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and she was a pet lover.

A memorial gathering will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the home of Andrew and Suganya.

The family suggests that instead of flowers, contributions in her memory be made to The McKim Community Association, Inc., 1120 East Baltimore St., Baltimore, MD 21202, www.mckimcenter.org; the Edwardsville Public Library, 112 South Kansas St., Edwardsville, IL 62025; the NAMI Southwestern Illinois, Gateway Regional Medical Center, 2100 Madison Ave. 4th Floor, Granite City, IL 62040, www.namiswi.org; or the .