Arline Blase

STAUNTON — Arline L. Blase, age 94 of Staunton, Illinois, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born on March 08, 1926, in Hamel TWP, Illinois, the daughter of William and Alma (nee Kruger) Behrhorst.

On Oct. 31, 1948, she married Raymond A. Blase at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel. He passed away on June 15, 2011.

She was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church. She was also a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church Choir and St. Paul Lutheran Church Ladies Aid.

Arline was born on the family farm in Hamel Township. She graduated St. Paul Lutheran School (Gehlenbeck) in 1940. After her marriage, Arline's husband took over operations of the family farm in 1948.

He and his wife farmed their whole lives and quit the dairy in 1978. They continued the grain operation until retirement in 1987.

They lived on the farm until 2008 when they moved to Hamel.

As a farm wife she helped with the daily chores and as the years rolled on she always loved living in the country. Even when she moved to Glenwood in Staunton in 2011, she enjoyed a great view of the wood line in her back yard.

The staff at Glenwood took wonderful care of her until the end. Arline was a very faithful, loyal and consistent church member at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel. She loved singing in the choir for nearly 60 years. She served on several church boards and loved her time spent as a member of the Ladies Aid. She had many friends from church and treasured them all. She and her husband sponsored Bounliang and Sawang Laungaphay, a refugee couple and treated them as if they were her own children.

Arline has a smile that would lite up a room and was very personable. If she was talking to you, you knew she was listening before talking.

Survivors include two sons, Michael R. (Linda) Blase, Worden and Douglas S. Blase, Hamel; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; seven step-great grandchildren; also, two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Behrhorst and Alma Behrhorst, nee Kruger; her husband, Raymond A. Blase - Died 06/15/2011; along with two brothers, Wilbur Behrhorst and Marvin Behrhorst.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel, Illinois.

Private graveside services and interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or Friends of Kids With Cancer - Dr. Vantine.