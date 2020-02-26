EDWARDSVILLE — Arnold William Sylvester Sommerfeldt, passed away peacefully early afternoon Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 at his residence in Edwardsville, Illinois. Aged 84 years old. He was born Dec. 31, 1935, the fourth child of the late Albert & Augusta (Schuetz) Sommerfeldt. A lifelong resident of Edwardsville, he married Kathleen E. McGilvary on Dec. 30, 1956 in Hamel, Illinois. She preceded him in death in 2015.

He is survived by his three daughters, Elizabeth Sommerfeldt Biggs (Randy), Patricia Ann Sommerfeldt, and JulieAnn S. Worthen (Greg); three grandchildren, Timothy William Couch (Amanda Bane), Jonathan Hugh Worthen, and Garrison Hugh Worthen; and by two great-grandchildren, William Lee Couch and Ellie Grace Couch.

He attended Edwardsville High School, and Elmhurst College, and served in the U.S. Army in fire direction control. He and Kathy ran their family insurance business in St. Louis with the Charles L. Crane Agency for 45 years prior to retirement.

He dearly loved his kids and grandkids and often remarked how lucky he was. He enjoyed reminiscing about his days working at the Popcorn Wagon, and the watermelon stand in Edwardsville, living on Route 66, and told the repertoire of family stories which he handed down. His smile was infectious and he never met a stranger, including animals. Arnold and Kathy travelled with the Avion/ Fleetwood Travelcade for many years. He belonged to the Edwardsville Sportsman's Club, Illinois Wildlife Federation, and the Lincoln Land Plymouth Club. He enjoyed participating in local car shows and parades with his '41 Plymouth.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., Monday, March 2, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. also at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home with Rev. Shank, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorials can be made to the Woodlawn Cemetery Foundation or to the Humane Society of your choice.