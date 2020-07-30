1/1
Arthur Stahnke
1935 - 2020
COLLINSVILLE — Arthur Alan Stahnke, age 85 of Collinsville, Illinois, born April 9, 1935 in St. Paul, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence.



Arthur was a retired Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville Professor of Political Science and former chairman for the SIU-E Political Science Department. He earned his bachelor's degree from Bethel College in St. Paul, master's from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and PhD from Iowa State University, Iowa City.



In 1983 he received a Fulbright Grant for studies in Berlin, Germany, one of many research trips to the then divided city. Arthur was an active member in First Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville and sang in the choir. He loved to travel and, among many other places, visited Latvia, where his wife was born.



In his younger years he played hockey, baseball, and tennis. He enjoyed knitting, gardening, and spending time with his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur R. and Margaret nee Payne Stahnke; a son, Karl Stahnke; grandson, John Tsakanikas; sister, Harriette Richards; and nephew, Lee Richards.



He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Astrid nee Barbins Stahnke, whom he married Sept. 6, 1958; a son, John (Glenda) Stahnke; two daughters, Lenore Tsakanikas and Carma Stahnke; six grandchildren, Dimitri Tsakanikas, Natalia Tsakanikas, Aaron Stahnke, Jason Stahnke, Alexander Stahnke, and Gabriel Stahnke; and one great-grandchild, Aryel Stahnke.



Memorial visitation will be 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, Illinois.



Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. following the visitation with Rev. John Hembruch officiating.



Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church and will be received at the funeral home.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
1
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Barry Wilson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2800 North Center Street
Maryville, IL 62062
(618) 344-2500
