Audrey Ann Arth

Audrey Ann Arth, 79, of Edwardsville, Illinois went to be with her Lord at 2:10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

Audrey was a retired baker for Edwardsville School District #7. She was born July 17, 1940, in Alton, Illinois the daughter of the late Elmer & Alta Mae (Heeren) Schaake. Audrey married William "Bill" M. Arth on July 15, 1961, in Edwardsville.

Besides her husband Bill, Audrey is survived by one son, Donald Arth & wife Phyllis of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one daughter, Tona Rowett & husband Dave of Springfield, Missouri; one grandson, Briton Arth & wife Victoria; two step-grandchildren, Karli & Jack Rowett; a great-granddaughter Ava Jane on the way; one brother, Myron Schaake and his wife Linda of Moro; one sister-in-law, June Iberg and her husband Dick of Collinsville; and many nieces and nephews.

Audrey was a member of Eden Church, Eden Circle #5, Eden Women's Guild, and Edwardsville Home Extension Club B Unit, Eden Church Young Couples Club, and past member of the Edwardsville Jaycettes.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Eden Church. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Eden Church with Rev. John Roberts officiating. Interment will follow at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be given to Eden Church. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com