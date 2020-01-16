YUMA — Dr. Lucy B. Engbretson, age 89, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home in Yuma, Arizona, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

Lucy was born July 28, 1930 in Petoskey, Michigan; to Louise (Moneith) Walker-Martz and Clayton Walker.

Lucy was a band member at Petoskey High School and she graduated in 1948. She continued her education at Sourthern Illinois University of Edwardsville, where she earned a B.S, M.S, and her ED.D, from 1969-1983.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister; and her son, Kurt.

She is survived by her three children, Kevin, Kerry, and Kit; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous neices and nephews.

Lucy became a teacher and supervisor of students with learning disabilites and she loved to travel, she has been to every state in the U.S.; as well as other countries in Europe, Asia, and she was a visitng lecturer to China in 1988.

In 1951 Dr. Engbretson married Dr. Robert Engbretson and retired to Yuma, Arizona.

A festival of life will be held in March at the SIUE religious center Saturday, March 14th.

Any donations can be made in her name to the SIUE Foundation Dr. B Lucy Grant.

She will be greatly missed by many.