Service Information
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL
62223
(618)-233-3110
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
3412 Frank Scott Pkwy West
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Committal
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Obituary
Barbara Ann McHugh



Barbara Ann McHugh, 73, of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family on June 4, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Norma Nix. Barb is survived by her husband of nearly 51 years, Gaylon McHugh; children, Jerry (Jamie) McHugh and David (Tracy) McHugh; grandchildren, John (Jennifer) McHugh, Emily McHugh, and Matthew McHugh; siblings, Michael (Donna) Nix and Beverly (the late Robert) Lovatto; nieces and nephews, Michael, William, and Mary Nix and Robert Lovatto and Nicole Haner; dear great aunt, cousin, and friend.



Barb was a woman who was strong in spirit, had a heart of gold, and enjoyed life to its fullest. She loved to craft and could turn any ordinary household item into a work of art. She inherited a great artistic talent from her mother and was a pro at finding bargains. She loved to go antiquing in search of great finds. Barb loved children and drove the bus for the Edwardsville and Collinsville school districts for 17 years. Barb and Gaylon purchased homes for their grandchildren so they could save them, rehab them, and have beautiful homes in which to live. She and Gaylon traveled the United States extensively and had a lot of fun in their travels. She will be missed but forever remembered.



Friends may gather on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inurnment is at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home. Memorials are appreciated to the Siteman Cancer Center.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on June 11, 2019
