Barbara Ann Schillinger

Barbara Ann Schillinger, 83 of Glen Carbon, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Barbara was born on April 25, 1936, in Tampa, Florida; the daughter of the late Albert J. and Delma Mae (Noegle) Williams. Barbara was a realtor with Impact Realty Group in Greenville, South Carolin and a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Maryville. She was a successful realtor that started from humble beginnings and prided herself on being a professional who could invest in rehabilitating homes. She loved being a realtor and was often driving around looking for the next opportunity. Barbara enjoyed her days traveling and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Barbara will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.

Barbara is survived by and will be missed by her husband; Dale Schillinger; whom she married on May 25, 2008; children, Karen (Anthony) Klein of Fairview Heights, Illinois, Bob (Dolly) Steele of Pflugerville, Texas; grandchildren, Jimi, Adam, Sally, Djon, Djhonel, Shane, Kelly; great-grandchild, DeJon "Jr,"; sister, Dorothy Plourde. When Barbara married Dale she extended her family to include two daughters; Carol (Tom) Beck, Gail (Mike) Munneke and his granddaughters; Jenna, Amy, Hanna and Ann.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her first husband; James E. Steele and her son, Jim "Buster" Steele.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Barbara's life, services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Rob Roy officiating at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main St. in Maryville. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Luke's United Methodist Church or the Parkinson's Foundation.