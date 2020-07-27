Benjamin Stunkel

EDWARDSVILLE — Benjamin Robert Stunkel, age 32, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra, Illinois.

He was born May 24, 1988, the son of Kyle (McCracken) of Glen Carbon, Illinois, & David G. Stunkel of Edwardsville.

Ben is also survived by three brothers, Erik Stunkel of Edwardsville, Paul Williams(Steph) of St. Peters, Missouri, and Nathan Williams(Jessica) of Moro, Illinois; one sister, Kirsten Stunkel of Glen Carbon; four uncles, Roger Stunkel & wife Harriet, Stephen Stunkel & wife Jeanette, Kurt Stunkel & wife Margie, and Mark Stunkel & wife Terri; two nephews, Nick Lippoldt and Jonah Thomas; niece, Jocelyn Williams; and many cousins & extended family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Murl & Darlene McCracken and Ernest & Marie Stunkel; and his uncle, Kerry McCracken.

Ben loved dogs, especially his French Bulldog Mary Jane. He also loved hunting, fishing, vacations with his dad & sister, boating, hanging out with his brother Erik, and cowboy boots. He especially enjoyed adventures with his nephew Nick growing up.

Ben was a 2007 graduate of Edwardsville High School.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, at the funeral home with Rev. Kent Schuette officiating.

Burial will be in St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, at the Edwardsville Knights of Columbus.

The family request memorials to the Edwardsville Wrestling Club, Got Your Six, or the Brain Trauma Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.