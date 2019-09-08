Bernard S. "Bernie" Miller,

Bernard S. "Bernie" Miller, Jr. (age 93), of Granite City, IL, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019, at Liberty Village in Maryville, IL, after evading death on a battlefield in France 75 years earlier thanks to a gifted Army field surgeon and the desperate prayers of loving parents.

Bernie took pride in having been valedictorian of his class at Nameoki Grade School and authoring the commencement ceremony for his class at Granite City High School, where he received the Bausch & Lomb Science Award and was a state champion orator. Following high school graduation, he went on to the University of Illinois, where, after his first semester, the War Department abruptly ended his officer training program (ASTP) and put him on a troop ship bound for Europe with Company G, 339th Infantry, 100th Division. The "Century Division" subsequently encountered 185 days of uninterrupted combat in three major campaigns, including liberation of Bitche, France, an action that earned his unit the nickname "Sons of Bitche."

As was typical of his generation, PFC Bernie rarely spoke of the honors he earned during his service or of the war itself. He was perhaps most proud of his Combat Infantry Badge. He would rather not have qualified for his Purple Heart. He took no personal credit for his Bronze Star. He considered his recent receipt of the Chevalier of the French Legion of Honour a thoughtful tribute to his teenage contributions to the defeat of fascism.

After serving in a military police unit during the Allied occupation following Germany's surrender, Bernie returned to U. of I., where he joined Tau Kappa Epsilon, was awarded a varsity "I" for being senior manager of the track team, and received his Bachelor of Science degree. Following his father's footsteps, he then went on to earn a second B.S. at St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Thirty-eight years later he would receive an M.S. in pharmacy administration from the same institution, where he was inducted into Rho Chi, the honor society for pharmaceutical sciences. He was a registered pharmacist for over 50 years.

The longtime Director of Pharmacy for St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, IL, Bernie lived a life of service to others. As a young man, he was particularly devoted to his local council of the Boy Scouts of America, which awarded him the Silver Beaver Award in 1963. As an adult, his energies focused more on his church, The First United Presbyterian Church of Granite City, which chose him as an Elder in 2001. He was a band parent too and a loyal and generous supporter of numerous charitable, cultural and educational organizations, including the St. Louis Zoo, the St. Louis Art Museum, the Missouri Botanical Garden, The Missouri Historical Society, and the Gateway Festival Orchestra. In death, he donated his remains to the Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Born Dec. 10, 1925, Bernie was the only child of Bernard and Mary Miller, long-time proprietors of Miller's Drug Store in downtown Granite City. His wife of 48 years, Helen K. Miller, Ph.D., preceded him in death in 1997. He is survived by four children, Stephanie (Mark Stephen) Giglio of Wichita Falls, TX; Steve (Nina) Miller of Olivette, MO; Erich (Beth) Miller of San Rafael, CA; and Caleb (Karen) Miller of Edwardsville, IL, and eight grandchildren, Abigail, Alex, Andrew, Austin, Erich, Liam, Liana, and Vincent. A memorial service will he held to honor his life at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the First United Presbyterian Church of Granite City, 2160 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, IL. There will be bagpipe music, which he loved. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Hospital in Highland, the First United

Presbyterian Church of Granite City, St. Louis College of Pharmacy, the University of Illinois, your local council of the Boy Scouts of America or the .