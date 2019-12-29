Bert Longhi, 93, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born Sept. 2, 1926, in Collinsville, Illinois, the son of the late Bortolo & Margherita (Ruffat) Longhi. Bert owned and operated Bert's Rental & Sales in Granite City, Wood River & Swansea, Illinois. He married his wife of 58 years, Florine "Sandy" Sandy on June 23, 1951, in East St. Louis. She preceded him in death on Aug. 3, 2009.

Bert is survived by a son, Bert Steven Longhi & wife Deseree of Collinsville; daughter Deborah Ciardo of Rockville, Maryland; four grandchildren, Christian Longhi & wife Megan, Jordan Longhi & wife Courtney, Alessia Ciardo, Hunter Longhi; and two great grandchildren, Adalynn & Keegan. He was preceded in death by three brothers & two sisters. Bert served in the U.S. Army, and was a long-time member of Sunset Hills Country Club where he was known for building and installing bluebird houses all around the golf course.

He was cremated according to his wishes and a memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A memorial service will be held at noon Thursday, at the funeral home with Rev. Robert McNutt officiating. The family requests memorials to the Metro East Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.