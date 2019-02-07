Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bessie Knecht.

Bessie M. Knecht

GLEN CARBON — Bessie M. Knecht, 90, of Glen Carbon passed at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Meridian Village.

The Highland native born April 27, 1928, daughter of the late Edgar and Lucy Marie nee File Dresch; Married Kenneth Knecht Jan. 17 1948, at Eden Church Edwardsville.

Survived by three children, Debbie (James) Small, of Fulton, Missouri, Gary (Barbara) Knecht, of Edwardsville, and Craig (Dawn) Knecht, of Pocahontas; eight grandchildren; and, 13 great-grandchildren.

Preceded by her husband, who passed in March of 1988, parents, and one sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Henry Weinacht.

Memberships include Bell Telephone Co., Women of the Moose, Eden Circle, Merry Mixers Band, Madison County Farm Bureau, Prime Timers Group, Intelligencer newspaper staff, Madison County Historical Society, and mixed and women's bowling leagues. Mom especially loved her crafts, flowers and vegetable gardening.

Visitation is Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville. Chaplain Brad Thomas officiating.

The family suggests memorials to Alzheimers Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave., New York, New York, 10001 or Hospice of Southern Illinois, 305 S. Illinois St., Belleville, Illinois, 62220-2159.