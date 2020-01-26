Bettie Lou Lindley

Bettie Lou Lindley, 88, of East Alton, Illinois, formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at her residence. She was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Doniphan, Missouri, the daughter of the late Ira Otto & Olive Mae Griffith.

Bettie ran a daycare out of her home for many years in Edwardsville. She married Robert D. Lindley on Feb. 10, 1951, in Greenville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 1988. Bettie is survived by two son, Randy Lindley & wife Janet of Edwardsville, Dave Lindley & wife Beth of Evansville, Indiana; seven grandchildren; & nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one brother; and two sisters.

Bettie was a graduate of Carrier Mills High School. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the funeral home with Rev. Robert McNutt officiating. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to Family Hospice in Belleville or Disabled American Veterans. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.