EDWARDSVILLE — Betty Jane (Smith) Hentz, age 93 of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

She was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Marine, Illinois, the daughter of Roy and Bessie (Nemnich) Smith.

She married Robert E. Hentz on Feb. 26, 1949 at St. Boniface Church.

He preceded her in death on May 2, 1956.

Betty raised their four young children as a single parent.

She is survived by sons, Dennis (Cherie) Hentz of Frederick, Maryland, and James (Barb) Hentz of Edwardsville; daughters, Janet (Glenn) Jones of Springfield, Illinois, and Kathleen (Christopher) Hentz of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Ryan (Dyana) Hentz, Jamie (Joe) White, Kristi (Justin) Huneke, Erin (John) Code, Robert Hentz and Brookelin Hentz; great-grandchildren, Jackson and William Hentz, Leah, Evan, Josie and Olivia White, Grant, Blake and Kate Huneke, Anna and Jay Code, and Luxlin Staats; her sister, Joyce Baker and brother-in-law, Norman Nilsson; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Foster Harman; brothers Roland, Warren and Clyde Smith; and sisters Lorene Stunkel and Lynette Hartman.

Betty graduated from Edwardsville High School and Brown's Business College.

She worked many years at Madison County Mutual Insurance, St. Mary's Hospital and Anderson Hospital.

She was a member of St. Boniface Church, Pastoral Council President for St. Boniface Church, Regent of Daughters of Isabella O'Reilly Circle 219, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Friends of the Fox, Anderson Hospital Auxiliary, and numerous card clubs.

Per her wishes, she was cremated and will be laid to rest with a private burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials would be appreciated to St. Boniface Church, The American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences/Memories/Stories may be posted at kalmermemorialservices.com.

Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.