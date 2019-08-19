Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Phillips

Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Phillips, 92, of Edwardsville, Illinois died at 3:14 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Eden Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Betty was a retired bank teller from Edwardsville National Bank. Betty was a member of Eden Church.

Born Jan. 11, 1927, in Edwardsville, Illinois, Betty was the daughter of the late Clemens H. and Bessie (Kovanda) Nischwitz, and sister of the late Clemens Nischwitz, Jr. She married Louis Glenn Phillips, Jr., on September 24, 1949, at Eden Church. Glenn preceded Betty in death on Feb. 1, 2018. Betty is survived by a daughter, Kathy Watson and husband Paul; grandchildren Shane Krumeich and wife Mai; and Morgan Rymshaw and husband Peter; and great-grandchildren Julia and Issei Krumeich, and Flynn Phillips Rymshaw.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Eden Village Retirement Center. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.