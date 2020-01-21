EDWARDSVILLE — Betty Louis Schug 75 of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed at her home Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Born May 27 1944 in Canton Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Rakestrran and Vera Becham.

Survived by her husband Albert Schug whom she married Dec. 4, 1976 in Canton.

A sister survives Janet Haggerty and her husband Hans Busch of Peoria, Illinois; Niece Michele (Greg) Hetherington of Nashville, Tennesse, area; and one great niece; and one great-great nephew.

Proceeded by her parents and one brother, William Bolem.

Employed by Ozark Air Lines as a reservation specialist. Sold real estate and mobile homes in the Edwardsville area for many years.

Visitation Thursday, Jan. 23, Saksa Mateer Funeral Home Edwardsville 5 p.m. to 8 pm.

Funeral Mass Friday, Jan 24, St. Boniface Catholic Church Edwardsville 10:30 a.m.

Suggested memorials St. Boniface School or charity of ones choice.