Betty H. Walsh

Betty H. Walsh, 90, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born Dec. 8, 1928, in Rome, NY, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Betty was a retired school bus driver and disciplinarian for the Edwardsville Community Unit School District 7. She was a devout member of Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, Illinois. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, Raymond, and at one time was an avid golfer and tennis and volleyball player. Betty grew up on a small rural dairy farm in western New York state and often reminisced about her experiences on the farm. As a stay-at-home mom, she lovingly cared for her children and was an excellent cook, story-teller, and mentor. She was a skilled piano player and inspired several of her children to also learn to play.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Raymond Walsh; parents, LaRue and Mary (nee Martin) Hull; and niece, Rosemary Walsh.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Granseth (husband Gary) of Winona, Minnesota; daughter, Peggy Kinamore of Collinsville, Illinois; son, William Walsh (wife Kathy) of Spokane, Washington; son, Stephen Walsh of Gainesville, Florida; son, Thomas Walsh of Edwardsville, Illinois; son, Dominic Walsh of Juneau, Alaska; eight grandchildren: Nicholas Granseth of Winona, Minnesota; Geoffrey Granseth of Phoenix, Arizona; Julie Kinamore of Denver, Colorado, Michael Granseth, and Matthew Granseth of Littleton, Colorado; Elizabeth Kinamore of Chicago, Illinois; Joshua and Kally Walsh of Juneau, Alaska; five great-grandchildren: Logan and Preston Granseth of Winona, Minnesota; Gabriella, Carly, and Mya Granseth of Phoenix, Arizona; two nieces: Maryann Walsh of Dallas, Texas, Molly Farrell of St. Louis, Missouri; and one nephew: Joseph Walsh of Mesa, Arizona.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, Illinois.

Funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville, with Father Joseph Havrilka, Celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, Colorado at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church or to the Salvation Army and will be received at the funeral home.