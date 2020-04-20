COLLINSVILLE — Beverly A. Busch, 79, of Collinsville, formerly of Highland, left us on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Beverly was born on June 30, 1940, in Highland. She is the daughter of the late Maurice and Alvina (Stoff) Gramlich. Beverly worked at Voegle's Food Store, Tom Boy Grocer's, Zieglers and Tru Buy. She was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Maryville and grew up a member of St Paul's Catholic Church in Highland.

Beverly's free time consisted of spending time with family especially her husband of 61 years. Her passion of gardening was quenched by being a member of the Lakeview Acres Garden Club where she also made friends for life. She was also the director of the Maryville Food Pantry for many years, as well as a member of the Ministerial Alliance of Maryville and secretary of The American Cancer Association. Her time she spent at the food pantry serving people in need was very important to her. We can't forget about Bev's great talent for softball and volleyball.

Beverly will be missed by her husband of 61 years, Delrae Busch, who she married on Sept. 13, 1958; her children, Bob Busch of Flagstaff, AZ, Shelley Busch of Maryville, IL, Denise Menne (Aaron) of Ojai, CA; grandchildren, Kennabah Busch (Daniel), Maria Carroll (Nathan), Lee Manuelito, Isabel Menne, Killian Menne; great-grandchildren, James Carroll, Ryan Carroll; siblings, Mark Gramlich (Gerene), Mike Gramlich (Jeanne), Sandy Kelly (Jim), Charlotte Siverly (Larry) and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Three other people special in her life were Carma, Christopher, and Duane.

A private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, from 11 a.m. until noon at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. A private burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Maryville Food Pantry Outreach Center, or The s Project.

A Celebration of Life will be announced later in the year. (Go Cardinals)