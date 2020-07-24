Beverly Fort

EDWARDSVILLE — Beverly Elaine Fort of Edwardsville, Illinois, born on July 1, 1927 in Red Wing, Minnesota, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 1:32 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the age of 93, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Beverly was a talented artist and designer. Her career began at Red Wing Pottery in 1943 as a Hand Painting Supervisor.

In 1950, she moved to Lincoln, Illinois, to become a Hand Painting Instructor at Stetson Pottery. She met Homer Fort there, and they married Jan. 27, 1951.

She retired as an Interior Designer from Avery & Comstock Furniture Store after 25 years. In 1999, she moved to Edwardsville to live with her niece and family.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, John and Florence (Parkin) Petersdorf; her husband, Homer Fort; and her son, Randy Fort.

She is survived by her son, William Fort; niece and nephew, Kevin and Mary (Owrey) Myers; great nephew, Adam Myers; great niece, Elaine Myers; sister, Marilyn Hennig; nephew, John Owrey; great nieces, Christina and Michelle Owrey; and nephew, Richard Owrey.

Beverly was a kind and caring person who was devoted to God and her family.

She attended St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville.

A private family graveside ceremony will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery in Lincoln.