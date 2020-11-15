Beverly Lynn Long, 65, passed away at 10:44 am Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital after a month-long battle with COVID-19.

She was born on April 20, 1955, in Alton the daughter of Leslie "Dale" & Martha "Dolly" (Curtis) Wahlstrom.

Beverly married Dale Allen Long on Sept. 14, 1974, at Godfrey United Methodist Church.

She was a manager for the Internal Revenue Service, but her life was her family and they always came first. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She loved going to the beach and Neil Diamond concerts.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Dale; her mother, Martha Wahlstrom; three daughters and sons-in-law, Sarah & Jason Denu, Katie Bass and Shelly & Brent Parker; six grandchildren, Beau and Cole Denu, Alex and Zoey Bass, and Emma and Griffin Parker; one sister, Janet Sherrill and a brother, Ken Wahlstrom.

Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

In lieu of flowers, we humbly ask that contributions be made to assist a young family member who is battling an aggressive form of bone cancer. Brendan Schmitt held a special place in Bev's heart. We hope that her legacy gifts ease the burden and help his family during these trying times. Gifts can be made to his family by sending donations in care of Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home, 1313 West Delmar, Godfrey, IL 62035. Please make checks payable to his parents, M. Schmitt.

