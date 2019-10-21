Billy J. Mainer, 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Billy was born on Jan. 14, 1930, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri the son of the late Jasper & Goldie (Lindsey) Mainer. Billy married Margaret Long on Dec. 14, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters; Christy Mainer, of Edwardsville, IL, and Cathy Merkel, of Edwardsville, IL; two sons, David Mainer & wife, Cindi, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Danny Mainer, of Edwardsville, IL; and one daughter-in-law, Dorothy Meyer; seven grandchildren, Nicky Vaugniaux & husband Beau, Jimmy Keller & wife Aubrey, Jessica Schmitz & husband Joshua, Jenna Merkel, David Loewe, Christopher Gormley, and Jessica Gormley; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; one brother, Michael Mainer & wife Lea of Lebanon, MO; and one sister, Mary Louise Moss of Lincoln, IL. Besides his parents, Billy was preceded in death by one son, Mark L. Mainer; and one sister, Alice Schmidt.

Billy was an insurance agent with his own agency for several years. Billy was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville Knights of Columbus where he was a fourth-degree Knight, and the Edwardsville Gun Club where he enjoyed trap shooting. He was also an avid golfer and swimmer.

A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A Knights of Columbus service will take place at 7 p.m. at the funeral home also on Tuesday. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville with The Very Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be given to the , Vitas Hospice, or St. Boniface Church. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.