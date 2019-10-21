Billy Mainer (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Boniface Church
Edwardsville, IL
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Glen Carbon, IL
Obituary
Billy J. Mainer, 89, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away peacefully with his family by his side at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2019, at Eden Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, Illinois.



Billy was born on Jan. 14, 1930, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri the son of the late Jasper & Goldie (Lindsey) Mainer. Billy married Margaret Long on Dec. 14, 1951, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters; Christy Mainer, of Edwardsville, IL, and Cathy Merkel, of Edwardsville, IL; two sons, David Mainer & wife, Cindi, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Danny Mainer, of Edwardsville, IL; and one daughter-in-law, Dorothy Meyer; seven grandchildren, Nicky Vaugniaux & husband Beau, Jimmy Keller & wife Aubrey, Jessica Schmitz & husband Joshua, Jenna Merkel, David Loewe, Christopher Gormley, and Jessica Gormley; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; one brother, Michael Mainer & wife Lea of Lebanon, MO; and one sister, Mary Louise Moss of Lincoln, IL. Besides his parents, Billy was preceded in death by one son, Mark L. Mainer; and one sister, Alice Schmidt.



Billy was an insurance agent with his own agency for several years. Billy was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Edwardsville Knights of Columbus where he was a fourth-degree Knight, and the Edwardsville Gun Club where he enjoyed trap shooting. He was also an avid golfer and swimmer.



A visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A Knights of Columbus service will take place at 7 p.m. at the funeral home also on Tuesday. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at St. Boniface Church in Edwardsville with The Very Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be given to the , Vitas Hospice, or St. Boniface Church. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 21, 2019
