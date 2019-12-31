GRANITE CITY — Billy R. Yarbrough Sr., 70 of Granite City, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at his home.

Billy was born on Aug. 15, 1949 in Granite City; the son of the late Raymond Dudley and Ruth Marie (Brown) Yarbrough. Billy had worked for Archer Daniels Midland, Laclede Steel and Was an Inspector for American Steel, retiring after 24 years of service. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a huge St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Most of all Billy loved to spend time with his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Billy is survived by and will be missed by his wife, Charolette (Kalips) Yarbrough, whom he married on March 8, 1972; sons, Billy R. and Becky Yarbrough Jr. of Edwardsville, Dennis and Dena Yarbrough of Kirkwood, Missouri; grandchildren, Brittaney Yarbrough, Brianna Yarbrough, Lucas Yarbrough; brother, Dennis Yarbrough; sisters, Annette Griffin, Mary and Mark Breeden.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by his step-dad, Charles Wilcox; his sisters, Shirley Bevins, Janise Yarbrough, Gloria Jean Sexton, and Patricia Bucks.

In celebration of Billy's life visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with full military rites at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Memorial donations are suggested to the Siteman Cancer Center.