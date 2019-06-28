Blake Hastings

Blake William Hastings, 36, of Edwardsville, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

He was born Dec. 16, 1982, in Maryville, the son of Pamela (Hastings) Perlmutter of St. Louis, and the late Dennis Lee McGowan.

Besides his mother, Blake is survived by one sister, Hannah Burlingame of St. Louis; his step-father, Doug Burlingame; his grandparents: Donald and Pat Hastings of Edwardsville, and Glenn and Sally Burlingame of Glen Carbon; and his mother's husband, Larry Perlmutter of St. Louis. Blake has a large extended family on the Hastings side.

Blake was a veteran of both the U.S. Army and the US Air Force, serving tours in Qatar and throughout the world. He recently received his associate's degree in information technology from Southwestern Illinois College in Belleville. A graveside service will be held at Hoxsey Cemetery in Alhambra on Saturday, June 29 at 6 p.m. See his Facebook page for details.

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.