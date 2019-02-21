Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Blake Misukonis.

BLAKE SCOTT MISUKONIS

EDWARDSVILLE — Blake Scott Misukonis, 48, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at his home.

He was born March 12, 19,70 in Granite City, Illinois to Frances (Bull) Misukonis of Edwardsville and the late Dale Misukonis.

Blake was a carpenter and worked at Misukonis Construction. He enjoyed searching for arrowheads and building motorized bicycles.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two step-children, Blake Strong and Tabetha Riggs of Granite City; two grandchildren; Lincoln Scott Strong and Zachary Ryan Cage; four siblings; Darryl (Sherri) Misukonis of Granite City, Robin Misukonis of Edwardsville, Joel (Cheryl) Misukonis of Bloomington, Illinois and Aaron (Erin) Misukonis of Edwardsville; and 12 nieces and nephews; Shayna, Kayla and Derrick Misukonis, Garrett, Jade and China Rongey, Taylor, Brooke and Noah Misuknonis and Madeline, Grace and Claire Misukonis.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents; John & Harriett (McMillan) Bull; and paternal grandparents; Al & June (Tuthill) Misukonis.

The family will hold a graveside service at noon on Friday, March 1, 2019, at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.