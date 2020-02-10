GLEN CARBON — Bonnielou Wehrend of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born July 26, 1925 in rural Marine, Illinois, the oldest daughter of the late Gustav L. and Esther (Gottenstrator) Kreutzberg. On Sept. 21, 1946 she married Martin A. Wehrend of Drake, Missouri, at the parsonage of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel, Illinois. She waited for his return from WWII for four years during his tour of duty in the Pacific Theatre in the U.S. Army. They celebrated over 52 years of marriage until his passing on Jan. 19, 1999.

She was a stay at home mom, caring for her family until her daughters were young adults. Then she joined the workforce and took great pleasure in assisting her many customers with their decorating needs at Overbecks' Wallpaper and Paint Store in downtown Edwardsville. She worked there until joining Martin in retirement.

She was always ready for a game of Pinochle, Rummikcue or dominoes with friends at Meridian Village and with her great grandchildren. Bonnie was an avid seamstress and quilter, and enjoyed creating her crocheted stitcheries that now grace homes across the country. She was proud to be a founding member of Friends of Leclaire and meticulously cared for her Longfellow Avenue bungalow for 62 years until moving to Meridian Village in 2014.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Jean and Ken Hughes of Edwardsville and Mary and Alan Smead of Independence, Missouri; grandchildren, Stephen (Katie) Hughes of Glen Carbon, Andrew (Monika) Hughes of Rising Sun, Maryland, Amy (Heath) Parker, Christopher (Jennifer) Smead and Thomas (Eshelle) Smead, all of Lee's Summit, Missouri; eight great grandchildren, Grant and Jack Parker, Kylee, Justin, Makala, Harper, Kendall, and Porter Smead, all of Lee's Summit, Missouri; her sisters, Hazel Seitz of Highland, Illinois, and Mary Stein of Edwardsville; sisters-in-law, Eileen Kreutzberg of Edwardsville and Clara Wehrend of Glen Carbon; and numerous dear nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Ralph, and Fred (Fritz) Kreutzberg; and infant granddaughter, Beth Ann Hughes.

The family thanks the entire staff of Meridian Village, Heartland Hospice Care, and Dr. Vamsi Nukala for your genuine kindness and concern extended to our Mother, Grandmother, and Sister. We are eternally grateful to all of you.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Meridian Village Chapel, 27 Auerbach Place, Glen Carbon.

The funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Gerhard Kraus presiding. Interment will follow in Valley View Cemetery of Edwardsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Senior Services Benevolent Fund or Heartland Hospice Care.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.