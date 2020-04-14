EDWARDSVILLE — Brenda Sue Kalert (Gillig), 72, passed away at home, April 5, in Edwardsville, Illinois. She was born to Ralph E. Kalert, Jr., and Olive B. Kalert (nee Peterson) on Jan. 24, 1948.

She was a member of St. Peter Evangelical UCC in Granite City, Illinois, where she graduated high school in the Class of 1966.

She worked in Human Resources at Olin in Alton, Illinois, and later for Madison County. Brenda had a passion for design and home decorating. She had also resided in New Mexico and Texas, but always considered Southern Illinois her home.

Two sons proceeded her in death, both in 2020. They were Lance Gregory Jakich and Nicholas Craig Jakich, also both of Edwardsville.

She is survived by her brother, Thomas P. Kalert (Lynn B. Kalert) of Fort Collins, Colorado. She was a cousin, aunt, niece, and grandmother to family around the country.

Brenda was cremated according to her wishes.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of the arrangements.

