EDWARDSVILLE — Byron Lee Walter, 69, entered into Glory on Monday morning, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

Byron, a native of Edwardsville, Illinois, was born on Oct. 29, 1950. He was a graduate of Edwardsville High School (1968), Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville(1975, music education) and National Louis University (1990, educational administration). He taught music in Ridgway, Illinois, and in the East Aurora (IL) School District #131, as well as in Liberty, IN. He served as principal of schools in Plano, London Mills, and Madison, Illinois. Additionally, he served as the Director of Civic Activities for the City of Aurora, Illinois, helping to plan their Sesquicentennial celebration. He returned to the classroom, teaching music in various schools in the St. Louis PS District until his retirement due to health conditions.

At one time, he played French horn in the Fox River Valley Symphony and enjoyed playing the Brahms horn trio at the Paramount Theater with local musician friends. He sang in the SIUE Concert Chorale and was blessed to be able to sing with the Alumni Chorale on their last tour thru Europe in 1999.

He loved his family, spending time with them and supporting their endeavors. He enjoyed fishing with his sons and grandchildren. A Trekkie from the beginning, he and his sons and grandsons shared a love of science fiction. In the last few years he developed skills in woodworking and was a member of the Edwardsville Woodworkers club. He sold a few items at craft shows but mostly enjoyed making gifts for others. His grandchildren enjoyed making things with him in the shop and doing craft projects with him.

He was an active member of First Baptist Church Maryville and the Christians Under Construction connect group (Sunday school class) there. He had been a foster parent and was an adoptive parent; along with his wife, sponsored several children in Zambia thru African Vision of Hope.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Kenneth J and Lucille L (Blankenship) Walter, who proceeded him into Glory.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Martha (Marty); six children: Kenneth J II (Michelle), Christopher R, Rose M, Allison C, Anna K, and Caroline E (Michael) Howard; and seven grandchildren: Abigail R, Jacob J, Grace E, and Savannah K Walter, Klorel M and Jacob M Walter, and Matthew A Howard; and one brother, James A (Barbara) Walter.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan.10, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Herr Funeral Home in Collinsville, Illinois.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, in the Chapel at First Baptist Church Maryville, with burial following at Sunset Hills in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church Maryville or to African Vision of Hope.