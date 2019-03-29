Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candace Hipkins.

Candace "Candy" Hipkins, 66, of Leesburg, Florida passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019.

Candy was born on Feb. 12, 1953, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the daughter of the late Vincent and Ruth (Rawlings) Bischof.

Candy was in sales at Sysco Foods and of Catholic faith. She enjoyed her days spending time with her family and friends and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.

Candy is survived by and will be missed by her husband, Larry Hipkins, whom she married on Jan. 10, 1986; her children, Sean Bain (Vanessa Jones) of Troy, Illinois, Shea (Katie) Bain of Georgetown, Kentucky, Ben Hipkins (Tina Winkler) of Metamora, Illinois, Nick Hipkins (Christine Rice) of Belleville, Illinois, Kathy Smith of Breese, Illinois, Ian (Erinn) Hipkins of Beckemeyer, Illinois; sisters, Pamela (Dave) Cook, Camille (Pat) Scholz, Kim Bowman; brother, Brad Bischof; 11 grandchildren.

In celebration of Candy's life, a memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon.

Memorial donations are suggested to Compassionate Care Hospice, 214 Washington Street, Suite C, Minneola, FL 34715.