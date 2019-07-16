Carl Stucke

Obituary
Carl Stucke



Carl A. Stucke, 60, of Granite City passed away Mon. July 15, 2019, at his home.



He was born Apr. 26, 1959, in Granite City to the late George & June Stucke. Carl had worked at American Steel and Wal-Mart as a maintenance supervisor.



He is survived by a son: Carl (Jessica) Stucke II; two grandchildren: Josiah and Noah all of Granite City; and a brother: Jay Stucke of New Douglas, IL.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Eberhardt.



Services are private. Online information and guestbook through Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory may be found at www.wojstrom.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on July 16, 2019
