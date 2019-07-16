Carl Stucke

Carl A. Stucke, 60, of Granite City passed away Mon. July 15, 2019, at his home.

He was born Apr. 26, 1959, in Granite City to the late George & June Stucke. Carl had worked at American Steel and Wal-Mart as a maintenance supervisor.

He is survived by a son: Carl (Jessica) Stucke II; two grandchildren: Josiah and Noah all of Granite City; and a brother: Jay Stucke of New Douglas, IL.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Eberhardt.

Services are private.