Catherine R. Mauck, nee Ray, 81, of Waterloo, Illinois, formerly of Mount Vernon, Illinois, born March 18, 1938, in Sheffield, Illinois, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Oak Hill in Waterloo, Illinois.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or to the U of I Extension Service.



It was Catherine's wishes that her body be cremated. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at Braun Family Funeral Home in Columbia, Illinois. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 23, 2019
