Catherine L. (Lohr) White

Catherine L. (Lohr) White, 48, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at her home.

Cathy was born Feb. 3, 1971, in Tuscola, a daughter of Edward and Barbara (Brown) Lohr. Cathy grew up in Villa Grove and is survived by her two children, Adam (Sheyenne) White and Emilie (Shane) Zoch, both of Villa Grove and her sister, Tracey (Steve) Johnson of Champaign. Also surviving are her five beloved grandchildren, Adalynn, Annistyn, Jayce, Joey and Shania along with her favorite niece, Sarah.

She was preceded in death by both parents and her brother, David.

Cathy graduated from Villa Grove High School and worked as a teller for many years at Busey Bank in Tolono. Most recently she worked at Community Care Systems, Inc., and ESS Clean, Inc.

Cathy loved spending time with her family and friends. She especially adored her grandchildren. She attended Victory Church in Camargo where a memorial service will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Douglas County Mental Health, 114 W. Houghton St., Tuscola, IL 61953