Charles Baird
1948 - 2020
GODFREY — Charles "Charlie" Baird, 72, died at 5:35 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.



Born March 27, 1948 in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of the late Royal E. Baird and Frances P. (Boker) Baird Ray.



Charles graduated from Alton Senior High class of 1966 and continued his education graduating LCCC in 1984.



In his many careers he worked at Clark Oil & Refining, Berco Construction, CTI Field Services and St. Louis Cardinals Event Staff.



Charlie was an avid golfer and St. Louis Cardinal fan all his life.



Charlie graciously volunteered his personal time with many organizations in the area including, Melvin Price Locks & Dam, Lewis & Clark Confluence Towers, and many, many others.



He served with the US Army from 1969 to 1971 with an honorable discharge rank of E-5.



Charlie was personally involved in projects for U.S. veterans including Chicago Chapter of Tuskegee Airman Inc. (CDCTAI), Wreaths Across America, and Missouri History Veterans Project.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Surviving are brothers, Royal (Kelly) of Edwardsville, Illinois, Roland (Jackie) of Port Charlotte, Florida, and Clark of Alton; nieces, Karly (Roger) McDonald of Bethalto, Illinois, Stacey (Steve) Cowern of San Antonio, Texas, and Amy Crook (Tom Wright) of Norristown, Pennslyvania; nephew, Brian Baird of St. Louis; as well as great nieces and nephews; and many friends and neighbors.



Charles will be cremated, and burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.



Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society and Melanoma Research Alliance or to a U.S. Veterans organization of the donor's choice.



Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.gentfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gent Funeral Home
2409 State Street
Alton, IL 62002
(618) 466-5544
December 4, 2020
Charlie always a smile and something nice to say. He was a great classmate at Alton High School.
Linda (Boomershine) Wilson
Friend
December 4, 2020
Charlie was a true friend since at least 1st Grade at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Alton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie and his family.
William Wells
Friend
