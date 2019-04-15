Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Brown.

Charles E. Brown

Charles E. Brown, Jr, 95, of Edwardsville, passed away at 1 a.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Morningside of Troy Assisted Living in Troy, Ilinois.

He was born May 5, 1923, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Charles and Carolyn (DuVall) Brown. He married Elizabeth "Betty" Brown in October of 1966. She preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2010.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary "Lynn" Wedig; sister, Elizabeth Ann King.

He is also survived by several nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews, and friends who will miss him dearly.

Charlie was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps and was a tail-gunner in the B-29 Superfortress bomber during WW II. He was a long-standing member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. The funeral mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. with burial at Calvary Cemetery in Edwardsville to follow.

Friends may register online at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com. Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Metro East Humane Society.