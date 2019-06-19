Charles Lee Gibson

Charles Lee Gibson, 88 of Edwardsville, Illinois passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Charles was born on May 25, 1931, in Mitchell, Illinois; the son of the late Zeph-R and Josie E. (Bush) Gibson. Charles was the owner of Gibson Appliance Repair and a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Edwardsville. His passion and the most important thing in Charles's life was his Christian ministry.

In his free time, Charles enjoyed his days of painting, playing his guitar, listening to music and woodworking.

He loved his family dearly and he will be remembered for all the special times they shared together. Charles is survived by and will be missed by his wife of nearly 65 years; Nancy J. (Flynn) Gibson; his children, Linda (David) Hobbs of Edwardsville, Connie (Scott) Anderson of Edwardsville, Mike (Leah) Gibson of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Andy (Kelli) Hubbard, Holly (Beau) Montgomery, Ashleigh (Micah) Barnes, Cody (Ariana) Anderson, Aiden Gibson; great-grandchildren, Marleigh Barnes, Carter Barnes.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brothers; Lee Roy Gibson, Joseph Clarence Gibson; sisters, Opal May Gibson, Doris Marcella Gibson, Caroline Genell Gibson.

In celebration of Charles's life, a memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019, from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 4 p.m. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3825 Blackburn Rd. in Edwardsville with Jim Thome officiating.

Memorial donations are suggested to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Irwin Chapel at 591 Glen Crossing Rd. in Glen Carbon is serving the family.