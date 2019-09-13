Charles Lott

Charles Emmanuel Lott, 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Brooklyn Park, MN on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, after a long illness. Charles was born in Collinsville on April 30, 1937, and was the eldest of eight children born to Helen and Luther Lott of Edwardsville.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Lott, step-daughter Erma Sloan, sister Dianne Lamar and brother Clark E. Lott. He leaves to cherish from his union with Martha Gardner Lott: Martha (Peaches) Harris, Mary Dianne Lott, Teresa Lynn Dickerson, Quentin (Ann) Lott all of Texas, Wanda Jean Lott Simmons of Alabama, Jacquelin Lott of Indiana, Charles E. Lott, Jr., and Amanda Lott of Illinois, and Tracy Lott of Ohio. He leaves to cherish from his union with Mary M. Lott: David (Dominique) Lott, Steven Lott, Rachel (John) Lott-Williams and Michael Lott. Stepchildren: Jonathan (Lisa) Sloan, Felicia Sloan, Yolanda Sloan, Mark Sloan, and Stephanie (Fred) Sloan-Harrold. He leaves to cherish from his union with Irma Lott Holloway-Hart: Meloney Lott. Stepchildren: Jamerson, Jeorgyaleen, and Jarrard Holloway. He leaves to cherish from his union with Charlotte Lott: Stepchildren: Joseph Taylor, John Taylor and Mona Taylor. He also leaves to cherish one uncle, Elijah Lott and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Charles is survived by his wife, Charlotte, brothers Calvin D. Lott of Edwardsville and Luther I. Lott of Raleigh, NC; sisters Alice Jean Hayes of Collinsville, Kathryn L. Ford of Massillon, OH, and Lorraine Lott Beamon of Edwardsville.

Charles was medically retired from the Air Force after 13 plus years. He retired from IBM Corporation and the United States Postal Service after working a number of years at each facility.

Charles was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses and was a dedicated member until his death.

Per Charles's request, no services were held.