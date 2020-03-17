STAUNTON — Charles F. Sievers, age 93, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Bunker Hill, Illinois, at 10:37 p.m.

He was born June 8, 1926 in rural Alhambra, Illinois, to Albert and Bertha Sievers. They both preceded him in death.

Charles married Vera Gerdes on Aug. 3, 1947 at Immanuel Lutheran Church Mount Olive, Illinois. She passed away on Dec. 12, 1996

He was a lifelong farmer and he helped out with Sievers Catering and Family Restaurant on Route 4.

south of Staunton, Illinois. Charles was baptized, confirmed, and a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Douglas, Illinois.

Private Graveside Services will be held Friday, March 20, at Spangle Cemetery near Livingston, Illinois. Rev. Jeremy Wood is officiating.

Interment will follow at Spangle Cemetery.

Survivors include two sons ,Herb (Linda) Sievers of Staunton, Illinois, and Vernon (Tammy) Sievers of Mount Olive, Illinois; two daughters, Anita (Edward) Heinemeier of Bunker Hill, and Erma Parker of South Daytona, Florida; and numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren also survive.

Besides his wife and parents; he was preceded in death by a sister, Alma Henschen (and husband Norman Henschen); sister-in-law, Gloria Henschen; and brother, Martin Sievers (& wife Colleen Sievers).

There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to either Spangle Cemetery, Livingston Fire Department, or to BJC Hospice of Alton, Illinois.

Please send memorial donations to Anita Heinemeier.

108 E. Wilbur Bunker Hill, Illinois 62014

Williamson Funeral Home, Staunton, is in charge of arrangements.

To order flowers or leave an on-line condolence, please visit our website at

www.williamsonfh.com.