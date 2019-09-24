Charlie Westhoff

Charlie Westhoff, 66, of Edwardsville departed this world from Evelyn's House Hospice on Sep. 21, 2019. Charlie was the third of eight children born to the late Herbert and Nicki Westhoff. Charlie grew up in O'Fallon, MO and attended Loras College in Dubuque, IA. He was affectionately known as Moose his entire life. He met Sheila Schottel in 1980 choosing to move to Overland Park, KS and married in 1990. They later moved back to the St. Louis area after their son Grant was born and resided in Edwardsville. Sheila and Grant survive. Grant currently lives in Los Angeles, CA.

As a family, they traveled extensively and enjoyed their many adventures across the country and around the world. He was known to many as the life of the party and hosted many gatherings over the years. Charlie was a master at grilling and also had a knack for observing the moment your glass was empty and graciously offering to refill it for you. He was also the fix-it-guy for anyone in need of a handyman.

Charlie lived with the restrictions of a traumatic brain injury that he suffered nearly 12 years ago. He had a determination to be as independent as possible and when asked how he was doing, would always answer with "Okay, Fine!" Although his injury limited some of his activities, his fierce independence remained; utilizing the Madison County Transit system to travel to St. John United Church of Christ where he worked as a volunteer for five years. Among other passions he was still an avid car aficionado, always wishing for his red Ferrari. He will be remembered as a loyal husband, proud and doting 'Pop' and a wonderful friend to many.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Esther Schottel. In addition to his wife and son he is survived by his father-in-law, Charles Schottel; two brothers, John (Theresa) and Jim (Jami ); five sisters, Kristin Upton (Jerry), Karen Burkemper (Phil), Margo Prinster (Craig), Monica Wilson (Joe) and Grace Oeklaus (James); one brother-in-law, Bruce Schottel; a sister-in-law, Julie; 17 nieces and nephews; and many friends.

A private service will be conducted for internment at Assumption Catholic Church in O'Fallon, MO. A Celebration of Life for Charlie is planned for Sunday, Sep. 29, at the American Legion Post #199, 58 South State Route 157, Edwardsville, from noon to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, we have selected two organizations that greatly helped Charlie and our family. Memorials will be appreciated for Madison County Agency for Community Transit, or St. John United Church of Christ.