GLEN CARBON — Cheryl D. Cook, age 67, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, passed away at 2:35 a.m. on May 24, 2020, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra, Illinois. Cheryl was born in Highland, Illinois, on May 16, 1953, the daughter of the late Melvin and Bernice E. (Weiss) Boda. She married William P. Cook on May 5, 1972, in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Besides her husband of 48 years; she is survived by a daughter, Dana Kent and husband Eric of Troy, Illinois; a son, Billy Cook and wife Mary of Dittmer, Missouri; three grandchildren, Chelsea Cook, Mikayla Stephens, and Kristy Saddler; two great grandchildren; three sisters; and two brothers.

Cheryl was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Meyer and a brother, Jerome Boda.

Cheryl loved to ride motorcycles with her husband and was a member of the Goldwing Road Rider Association. She also loved to shop and spend time with family and friends.

A private graveside service will be held at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorials may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 25, 2020.
