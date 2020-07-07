Christine England

HOLIDAY SHORES — Christine Marie England, age 62, of Holiday Shores, Illinois, passed away at 1:37 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her home. She was born on Dec. 5, 1957 the daughter of Billie Fay and Patricia Marie (Schuman) Birks.

Christine attended school at Granite City High School before she began working for Olin Brass, where she worked in many different capacities before her retirement.

She is survived by her son, David England and his wife, Maribeth, of Salt Lake City, Utah; her mother, Patricia Birks of Moro, Illinois; brother, Duane Birks of Granite City, Illinois; brother, Billy Birks and his wife, Karen, of Pontoon Beach, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews.

Christine's passing came as a surprise to her many friends and family, who will remember her for her vibrancy and infectious smile. Even after recent medical issues, Christine maintained her love of life and had made a remarkable recovery.

Always a fighter, her tenacity and toughness stunned her doctors, but was no surprise to those who knew her. In her retirement, she enjoyed socializing with her friends at Ken's Lounge and caring for her puggle, Ellie and bird, Maddie, who she referred to has her babies.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 10, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital.

