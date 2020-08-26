Christopher Dunham

COLLINSVILLE — Christopher "Chris" Durham, 61, of Collinsville, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri, after a courageous battle with cancer.

In celebration of his life, memorial visitation is 10 a.m. until time of memorial services at noon on Saturday, Aug. 29, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home. Pastor Kyle Wright will officiate.

Burial will be at a later date at Glen Carbon City Cemetery.

Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing guidelines will be adhered to and face masks are required.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or Willoughby Farms and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.