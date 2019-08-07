Christopher S. Zimmer

Christopher S. Zimmer, 68, of Marine, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

Chris was born on July 19, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Frank J. Zimmer Jr. and Gladys C. (Suessdorf).

Christopher was also preceded in death by his brother Lee B. Zimmer. Chris is survived by his beloved wife, Debra (Hanson) Zimmer. They married on Sept. 16, 2000.

A wonderful father, he is survived by his children: Valerie Zimmer of Chicago, Illinois; Rachel (Zimmer) Martin and husband Jacob of Scotts Valley, CA; Megan Zimmer of Bridgeport, CT; Lenore (Zimmer) Herndon and husband Samuel of Jackson, MO; Douglas Zimmer and wife Holly (Waidanz) of Lisle, IL; Adam Bohnenstiehl and wife LeAnn (Doss) of Marine, IL; and Aaron Bohnenstiehl and wife Sherrie Ann (Massie) of Tarpon Springs, FL. He delighted in being the grandfather to six boys and two girls. Chris is also survived by his nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Chris possessed a great sense of humor and easily made deep, meaningful connections, leading him to be a friend to many. He loved being in nature and passed this love on to his children by serving as a leader in the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts organizations for many years. Chris was an avid traveler and visited many places around the world. Chris's enjoyment of taking pictures (an understatement) is seen in the thousands of photographs he took throughout his life during every possible moment. He loved to read and was a science fiction buff.

A retired science teacher from the Edwardsville School District, Chris was famous for his water displacement experiment during which he would stick his head in a bucket of water to the amusement of his students and fellow teachers. Chris was a very active member of his church community, volunteering in many different roles.

A visitation will take place from 4 to 8 pm Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville, IL. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 12 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Lebanon, IL. There will be a viewing one hour prior to the funeral service. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the church followed by interment at 1:30 p.m. at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Chris may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.