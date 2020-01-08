GLEN CARBON — Clarence "Larry" Hall Jr., 86, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, and formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Parkwood Health and Rehabilitation in Maryland Heights, Missouri.

He was born June 5, 1933 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, a son of the late Clarence and Eva (Priest) Hall.

He married Shirley Jean (Cowgill) Hall on Aug. 30, 1958 and she passed away on March 9, 2017.

He was a skilled and talented carpenter and built many homes throughout the years. The United States Army veteran proudly served his country during the Korean War. He was a member of New Song Fellowship in Edwardsville and the Lion's Club in Carlyle. He enjoyed his days of bowling, woodworking, playing pool and fishing. He was also a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Jennifer Hall of Normal, Illinois, and James and Dawn Hall of St. Louis, Missouri; five grandchildren and spouses, Megan and Caleb Thomas, Matthew and Annie Hall, Madison Hall, McKenzie Hall and Nathan Hall; two great grandchildren, Levi Thomas and Emily Thomas; four brothers, James, Kenneth, Roy and John and one sister, Fern; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Allread and a brother, Marvin Hall.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Military rites will be accorded.

Burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to and may be accepted at the funeral home.