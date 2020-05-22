EDWARDSVILLE — Clelia "Cleo" A. Bean, age 93, of Edwardsville, Illinois, formerly of Staunton, Illinois, passed away at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.
Cleo was born in Decatur, Illinois, on Oct. 6, 1926, the daughter of the late Nelson J. Phelps and Niota (Hinton) Tull. She married Harold Bean on Dec. 11, 1949, in Sorento, Illinois. Harold preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2013.
Cleo is survived by a daughter, Evelyn Bean and wife Sue Schmidt, of Edwardsville; and a sister, Jackie Stewart, of Los Angeles, Califonia.
Besides her parents and husband; Cleo was preceded in death by a son, Harold Joseph Bean; a daughter, F. Jacqueline Bean; and two sisters, Evelyn Hoffman and Loraine Phelps.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Sorento, Illinois.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association.
Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 22, 2020.