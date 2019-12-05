Clemens Hess

Clemens "Clem" Hess, 78, of Edwardsville, passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. He was born Dec. 22, 1940, in Highland, the son of the late Edward & Rose (Bolhen) Hess.

Clem worked as an operating engineer out of local 520 in Granite City, for many years. He married his wife of 52 years, Claudette Regna on Dec. 2, 1967, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville.

Clem is survived by a son, Edward J. Hess and wife Michele of West Plains, MO; one daughter, Amy M. Huff and husband Bill of Edwardsville; three grandchildren, Sarah, Jacob and Rachel Hess; and one brother, Pete Hess of Edwardsville.

He was a big St. Louis Cardinal & Green Bay Packers fan, and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. Boniface with the Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner officiating.

Burial will be a Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to St. Boniface or St. Jude's Hospital for Children.

