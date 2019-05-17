Clemens C. Stack

Clemens C. Stack, 86, of Edwardsville, Illinois, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

He was born on Dec. 25, 1932, in Mitchell, Illinois, the son of the late Thomas and Dorothy (nee Kellerman) Stack.

On Oct. 10, 1953, he married Marlyn J Halbe in Edwardsville, who preceded him in death on Aug. 7, 2011.

He was a construction laborer most of his life. Upon his retirement, he served as president of Labors Local 179 for one and a half terms. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and a member of 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus Council # 1143.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed coaching girls softball, boys baseball, as well as, playing the game himself. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, walks on the bike trail and working on his daughter's farm.

He is survived by five daughters, Jeanne (Mark) Bohnenstiehl, Edwardsville; Pat (Mike) Null, St. Louis, Missouri; Sue (Mark) Welsh, Taylorsville, North Carolina; Theresa (Scott) Robinson, Worthington, Ohio; Mary Stack, Edwardsville; and one son, Tim Stack, Granite City, Illinois; 16 grandchildren, Amy (Daren) Kessinger; Chad (Chas) Bohnenstiehl; Jason (Dana) Bohnenstiehl; Brian (Jeana) Gibbs; Jennifer (Chris) Gibney; Shawn (Astrid) McNeiley; Jessica (Patrick) Orbin; Melissa Null; Heather (Brian) Abell; Holly (Bryce) Cannon; Patrick Robinson; Kristen (Steve) Rigrish; Courtney (Luke) Salcone; Jake Scarborough; Madison Walters; Chelsea Stack; 31 great-grandchildren, Macey, Trenten, Malorey Kessinger; Brenden, Jenna Bohnenstiehl; Brady, Lexi Bohnenstiehl; Kaitlyn, Christopher Gibney; Gavin, Kalie, Gracie, Izzy Gibbs; Stella McNeiley; Soren Signago; Jacob Welsh, Hope Gleaton, Meredith, Mark, Victoria, Brayden Abell; Isla, Henry, Rhys Cannon; Max, Marian, Dorothy Rigrish; Sophia Salcone; Audrey, Blake Bruhn, Mason Snyder; one-great-great grandchild, Jordyn Gibney; two sisters, Norma Trebing, Granite City, Illinois; Mary Ramsey, Edwardsville; in-laws, Edwin Voegele, Marine, Illinois; Wilma Halbe, Owatonna, Minnesota; Gerry (Arnold) Renken, Alton, Illinois.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Richard C Stack; one grandson, Timothy Stack, Jr.; one sister, Ethel Bovinet; one brother, Tommy Stack.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville. Interment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, Masses or to the .