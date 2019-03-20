Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford Homeier.

Clifford Franklin Homeier

Clifford Franklin Homeier Sr., 91, of Livingston, Illinois died on Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Community Hospital of Staunton in Staunton, Illinois. He was born on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 1927, in rural New Douglas, Illinois. He was the son of Frank and Pearl (Dale) Homeier.

He was married to Beverly Maxine Bickline on Aug. 21, 1953, at the United Church of Christ in Marine, Illinois. Maxine preceded him in death on Thursday, May 19, 2016.

Clifford served our country during the Korean Conflict as a Sergeant First Class in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952.

He was part owner and operator of Schuette-Homeier Lumber Company in Livingston, Illinois from 1954 to 1969. He then became sole owner and operator of Homeier Lumber Company until 1995 when Cliff retired from the lumber company after 41 years in business.

Clifford professed his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ when he was baptized on Aug. 23, 1936, and became a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livingston.

He is survived by his daughters, Mary Homeier (Joe Wapelhorst), Carol Adkins (Ray), and Margi Ball (Michael); sons, Clifford Homeier Jr. (Jane) and Mark Homeier (Connie); grandchildren: Gina Nicoloff, Nicole Inserra, Tim & Tom Homeier, Alicia Homeier, Terri Ball Simpson, and Jonna Ball Palmer; great-grandchild, Samantha Moss; brother-in-law, Arthur Eickmeyer; sister-in-law, Ruth Bickline; and numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents and his wife he was preceded in death by three sisters, Esther (John) Kerin, Dolores Eickmeyer, and Sarah Homeier who died at birth.

Visitation for Clifford Homeier will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lesicko Funeral Home located at 271 N. 2nd St. on Livingston.

Funeral services for Clifford Homeier will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church located at 460 Church St. in Livingston, with Rev. Dr. Darwin Schrader officiating.

Following the services, burial will be in Spangle Cemetery near Livingston.

Memorial contributions in memory of Clifford Homeier can be made to the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Livingston or to the Zion Lutheran School in Staunton.

The Lesicko Funeral Home in Livingston is privileged and honored to take care of the arrangements and services for Clifford Homeier Sr. and his family.

